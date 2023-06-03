3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (6/2-6/4)

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Jammin In Jeff: The Crashers

Jeffersonville Riverstage (101 Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, IN)

Free | 7 p.m.

Crash into the start of summer with a show from this Louisville cover/party band, part of Jeffersonville’s free outdoor concert series.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

13th Annual Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival

Check’s Cafe (1101 E. Burnett Ave.)

Free | 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

This two-day neighborhood festival actually starts on Friday, but Saturday has more music, and, with it, more opportunity to chase away the bad kind of blues with the good kind of blues. Check out The Divine Five featuring Sylvia Walters, Lightnin’ Rod & the Thunderbolts, Highway 9 Blues Band, Zeno Jones, Rachel Crowe, and the Noah Wotherspoon Band.





SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Michigan Rattlers w/Sam Filiatreau

Zanzabar

$15 | 8 p.m.

You may have seen local singer-songwriter Sam Filiatreau with Houndmouth in the past few years, but you’ll see him this weekend opening for some fellow folksters from up north.