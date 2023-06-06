21C Hosts Rooftop Wellness Event Friday

What could be more fun than a morning wellness session on the rooftop of 21C Museum Hotel Louisville, overlooking the city and working out among the hotel’s infamous red penguins? On Friday, June 16, attendees can enjoy a 45-minute mindful movement session that blends full-body stretching and strengthening, with R&B flowing in the background. The event will take place from 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. at 700 W. Main Street (arrive by 7:45 a.m. Hotel staff will guide participants to the rooftop).

Robbie Evans, a certified ACE personal trainer with over seven years’ experience in the fitness industry and director of [email protected], will lead the session. A yoga mat and towel are encouraged.



Sign up here and use the code PENGUIN to reserve your spot for this free session.