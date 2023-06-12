12 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (6/26-6/30)

Monday, June 26
90s Themed Trivia
Club K9 Dog Bar
No cover | 7 p.m.
Enjoy some ‘90s-themed trivia amongst the pups.
Forrest Gumpshun, The N8VS, Isolation Tank Ensemble
Zanzabar
$10 | 7 p.m.
A night of live, local music from talented artists.
Tuesday, June 27
Taco & Tequila Tuesdays
Afrokanza Lounge
No cover | 9 p.m.
A night of music fusion, drinks and food.
Wednesday, June 28
ECHOmobile Nature Play & Storytime
Shawnee Park
10 a.m. | No cover
The Louisville Free Public Library hosts story time and nature play for kids at Shawnee Park.
WFPK Waterfront Wednesday with The Hold Steady
Waterfront Park
Free | 6 p.m.
This month’s Waterfront Wednesday features The Hold Steady (rock), The Watson Twins (Americana), and Turbo Nut (local indie rock).
Free Movie Night: Grease
Iroquois Amphitheater
Free | Gates at 7:30 p.m., movie at 8:30 p.m.
Catch this classic teenage love story, then “Tell me more, tell me more.”
Julee’s Mocha Book Club
Julee’s Mocha
No cover | 11 a.m. (morning meeting) or 6:30 p.m. (evening)
This book club blends their love for literature with coffee and tea. Each book genre they choose pairs with learning how to make a specialty coffee or tea that shares a theme.
Thursday, June 29
LBC Thirsty Thursday Bike Ride: 25 miles
TEN20 Craft Brewery
No cover | 6-8 p.m.
This 25-mile ride starts at Ten20 and travels across the Big Four Bridge to Utica. It also ends at Ten20, where you can grab some post-ride beers and pizza.
Love’s Labor’s Lost
Central Park
Free | 8 p.m.
This romantic comedy, the last of Kentucky Shakespeare’s main summer productions of 2023, opens this week.
Friday, June 30
Red, White & Brew
Howl at the Moon
No cover | 7 p.m.
A night celebrating America’s birthday, featuring live music and $4 Coors Light, $4 White Claw, $5 Bottle Rocket Bombs and $25 86oz Cherry Firecracker Buckets.
Strippers VS Comedians Roast Battle and Strip-Off #1
High Horse Bar
$10 | 9 p.m.
Yup, this is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Want to see local strippers and local comedians make fun of each other and, y’know, take their clothes off?
Dead Of Night & The Dark Market feat. Hemlock for Socrates
Art Sanctuary
$8 advance, $10 door | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Dance long after dark to the tunes of “gothic electropop” duo Hemlock for Socrates.
