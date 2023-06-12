12 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (6/26-6/30)

The Hold Steady, who are playing at Waterfront Wednesday. Photo by Shervin Lainez.

Monday, June 26

90s Themed Trivia

Club K9 Dog Bar

No cover | 7 p.m.

Enjoy some ‘90s-themed trivia amongst the pups.

Forrest Gumpshun, The N8VS, Isolation Tank Ensemble

Zanzabar

$10 | 7 p.m.

A night of live, local music from talented artists.

Tuesday, June 27

Taco & Tequila Tuesdays

Afrokanza Lounge

No cover | 9 p.m.

A night of music fusion, drinks and food.

Wednesday, June 28

ECHOmobile Nature Play & Storytime

Shawnee Park

10 a.m. | No cover

The Louisville Free Public Library hosts story time and nature play for kids at Shawnee Park.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday with The Hold Steady

Waterfront Park

Free | 6 p.m.

This month’s Waterfront Wednesday features The Hold Steady (rock), The Watson Twins (Americana), and Turbo Nut (local indie rock).

Free Movie Night: Grease

Iroquois Amphitheater

Free | Gates at 7:30 p.m., movie at 8:30 p.m.

Catch this classic teenage love story, then “Tell me more, tell me more.”

Julee’s Mocha Book Club

Julee’s Mocha

No cover | 11 a.m. (morning meeting) or 6:30 p.m. (evening)

This book club blends their love for literature with coffee and tea. Each book genre they choose pairs with learning how to make a specialty coffee or tea that shares a theme.

Thursday, June 29

LBC Thirsty Thursday Bike Ride: 25 miles

TEN20 Craft Brewery

No cover | 6-8 p.m.

This 25-mile ride starts at Ten20 and travels across the Big Four Bridge to Utica. It also ends at Ten20, where you can grab some post-ride beers and pizza.

Love’s Labor’s Lost

Central Park

Free | 8 p.m.

This romantic comedy, the last of Kentucky Shakespeare’s main summer productions of 2023, opens this week.

Friday, June 30

Red, White & Brew

Howl at the Moon

No cover | 7 p.m.

A night celebrating America’s birthday, featuring live music and $4 Coors Light, $4 White Claw, $5 Bottle Rocket Bombs and $25 86oz Cherry Firecracker Buckets.

Strippers VS Comedians Roast Battle and Strip-Off #1

High Horse Bar

$10 | 9 p.m.

Yup, this is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Want to see local strippers and local comedians make fun of each other and, y’know, take their clothes off?

Dead Of Night & The Dark Market feat. Hemlock for Socrates

Art Sanctuary

$8 advance, $10 door | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Dance long after dark to the tunes of “gothic electropop” duo Hemlock for Socrates.

