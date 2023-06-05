10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (6/5-6/9)

Slugger Field will host a movie night on Friday, June 9. Beer bats are now available at Slugger Field | Photo courtesy of Louisville Bats

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Metal Monday w/ Karma Vulture & Absurd

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

Free desert rock from Karma Vulture and The Absurd, both by way of Nashville.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

B-Movie Bingo! (21+)

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Watch a bad movie; if it’s as bad and trope-y as other bad movies (and your card is lucky), you can win some prizes.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Unlicensed Professionals (21+)

Planet of the Tapes

$5 | 8 p.m.

Per the description: “Comedians giving life advice they’re unqualified to give!” So, uh, I guess it’ll be like live MBMBAM, but without the McElroys.

The Greatest Give Back

Muhammad Ali Center

Free | Times vary

As part of the festival honoring Muhammad Ali’s life and legacy, Louisvillians can help Metro United way fill backpacks and make snack kits for local kids.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Louisville GreekFest

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (930 Ormsby Ln.)

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Start your weekend with Greek food, music, and dancing. Opa!

Louisville Slugger Field Movie Night

Louisville Slugger Field

$5 | 8 p.m.

Maybe we don’t talk about Bruno, but we can bring a picnic blanket and watch a movie about his family on an outdoor screen.

Jammin in Jeff: Crush Bon Jovi Experience

Jeffersonville Riverstage

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Listen, I love me some Bon Jovi. Anyone who doesn’t go to this show is, in my book, “Wanted Dead Or Alive.”

Light & Sound: A Local Lens on Live Music

Revelry Gallery

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Three photographers and one filmmaker who cover the local music scene will showcase their work.

Pride Alt Drag Show

Air Devil’s Inn

$5, but bring one-dollar bills for tips | 9:30 p.m.

Support the local drag scene at this very affordable show.

SANDLER PARTY

Losers 812 (1005 W. Market St., Jeffersonville, IN)

Free | 10 p.m.

If you dress up as an Adam Sandler character, you could win a prize.