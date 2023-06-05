10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (6/5-6/9)

MONDAY, JUNE 5
Metal Monday w/ Karma Vulture & Absurd
Highlands Taproom
Free | 9 p.m.
Free desert rock from Karma Vulture and The Absurd, both by way of Nashville.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
B-Movie Bingo! (21+)
Planet of the Tapes
Free | 8 p.m.
Watch a bad movie; if it’s as bad and trope-y as other bad movies (and your card is lucky), you can win some prizes.
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
Unlicensed Professionals (21+)
Planet of the Tapes
$5 | 8 p.m.
Per the description: “Comedians giving life advice they’re unqualified to give!” So, uh, I guess it’ll be like live MBMBAM, but without the McElroys.
The Greatest Give Back
Muhammad Ali Center
Free | Times vary
As part of the festival honoring Muhammad Ali’s life and legacy, Louisvillians can help Metro United way fill backpacks and make snack kits for local kids.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Louisville GreekFest
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (930 Ormsby Ln.)
Free | 6-10 p.m.
Start your weekend with Greek food, music, and dancing. Opa!
Louisville Slugger Field Movie Night
Louisville Slugger Field
$5 | 8 p.m.
Maybe we don’t talk about Bruno, but we can bring a picnic blanket and watch a movie about his family on an outdoor screen.
Jammin in Jeff: Crush Bon Jovi Experience
Jeffersonville Riverstage
Free | 7-10 p.m.
Listen, I love me some Bon Jovi. Anyone who doesn’t go to this show is, in my book, “Wanted Dead Or Alive.”
Light & Sound: A Local Lens on Live Music
Revelry Gallery
Free | 6-9 p.m.
Three photographers and one filmmaker who cover the local music scene will showcase their work.
Pride Alt Drag Show
Air Devil’s Inn
$5, but bring one-dollar bills for tips | 9:30 p.m.
Support the local drag scene at this very affordable show.
SANDLER PARTY
Losers 812 (1005 W. Market St., Jeffersonville, IN)
Free | 10 p.m.
If you dress up as an Adam Sandler character, you could win a prize.