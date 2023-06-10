10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (6/19-6/23)

Poet Cocoa Flo, the 2018 Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam champion. Photo by Julia Youngblood, director of The Kentucky Center’s ArtReach program.

Monday, June 19

Booze Your Own Adventure with Sid the Story Master

Mag Bar

$10 | 8 p.m.

This week, Sid the Story Master and the audience are navigating “Trapped in the 80’s” by Connor Hoover, a choose-your-own-adventure book. Sid reads and you decide where the story goes.

Donation Based Guitar Lessons

BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar, Highlands

Donation-based | 8 p.m.

Fit for all levels, this group guitar lesson is judgment-free.

Tuesday, June 20

Tiger Tonkin’ Tuesdays

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 7 p.m.

This weekly series highlights the local country music scene. This time, Tyler Lance Walker Gill and Cody Lee Meece perform.

Wednesday, June 21

Food Truck Wednesdays

S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets

No cover | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Every Wednesday, S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets is shut down to vehicles during lunchtime to make room for a pop-up food truck event.

Darts Night at Spring Street

Spring Street Bar and Grill

6:30 p.m. | $5

This blind draw doubles tournament promises prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Sign-up starts at 6:30 p.m. and gameplay starts at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

Trivia Thursdays

Floyd County Brewing Company

No cover | 7 p.m.

Brewery pub trivia with gift card prizes for winning teams.

Thursday Night Throwdown Open Jam

Stevie Ray’s Blues Bar

No cover | 8:30 p.m.

Every week, Stevie Ray’s opens its stage for spontaneous collaboration.

Friday, June 23

Launch Party at Old 502 Winery

Old 502 Winery

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

At this party, Old 502 Winery is celebrating the unveiling of their recently-renovated speakeasy. The event will feature a charcuterie board and a free drink.

Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam — Juneteenth Edition

The Kentucky Center

No cover | 7 p.m.

An open platform for slam poetry, Lipstick Wars highlights poets from all over the country expressing their truths, struggles and how they see the world.

Silent Disco

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

$10 | 8 p.m.

Dance the night away at this rooftop silent disco party, featuring a great downtown view.

