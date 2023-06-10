10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (6/12-6/16)

Monday, June 12
Monday Night Chess Tournament
Chess Education Foundation
$10 | 6:15 p.m.
Chess has exploded in popularity over the last few years. If you want to branch out from just playing strangers online, stop by this weekly chess tournament, which is three rounds at G/25 with a five-second delay.
Tuesday, June 13
Movie Trivia with Greg
Planet of the Tapes
No cover | 8 p.m.
Assemble your team of up to six people, and compete for a $20 gift card.
Wednesday, June 14
Food Truck Wednesdays
S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets
No cover | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Every Wednesday, S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets is shut down to vehicles during lunchtime to make room for a pop-up food truck event.
Games on Tap: Akasha
Akasha Brewing Company
No cover | 6:30 p.m.
This venue-rotating board game night is a laid-back and fun event. This week it hits Akasha Brewing Company in NuLu.
Darts Night at Spring Street
Spring Street Bar and Grill
$5 | Sign-up starts at 6:30 p.m., gameplay starts at 7:30 p.m.
A weekly blind draw doubles tournament, with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners.
Vinyl Night
Atrium Brewing
No cover | 6 p.m.
Bring your vinyl records and the folks at Atrium will spin them.
Thursday, June 15
Spalding at 21c: Voice & Vision
21c Museum Hotel Louisville
No cover | 6 p.m.
A collaboration between 21c Louisville, Spalding University and the Louisville Review, this event features writers and poets sharing samples of their work.
Drag Revival 2023
Highlands Community Ministries
No cover | 7 p.m.
A night of theater and drag performances, this event features Drag Daddy Productions, Sh’ma Theatre Company, The Chicken Coop Theatre Company, Redline Performing Arts, Time Slip Theatre, Centerstage, Mind’s Eye Theater Company, Pandora Productions and more. Drag Revival is free but guests are encouraged to RSVP.
Hi-Wire Run Club
Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville
No cover | 6:30 p.m.
The weekly Hi-Wire Run Club with Fleet Feet Louisville has 1-mile, 3-mile, and 5-mile routes available. The routes start and end at the brewery.
Friday, June 16
Derby Festival Yard Sale
Kentucky Derby Festival
No cover | 8 a.m.
A sale featuring Kentucky Derby Festival memorabilia including t-shirts, official festival posters, Pegasus Pins and collectibles.
