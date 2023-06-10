10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (6/12-6/16)

Monday, June 12

Monday Night Chess Tournament

Chess Education Foundation

$10 | 6:15 p.m.

Chess has exploded in popularity over the last few years. If you want to branch out from just playing strangers online, stop by this weekly chess tournament, which is three rounds at G/25 with a five-second delay.

Tuesday, June 13

Movie Trivia with Greg

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 8 p.m.

Assemble your team of up to six people, and compete for a $20 gift card.

Wednesday, June 14

Food Truck Wednesdays

S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets

No cover | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Every Wednesday, S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets is shut down to vehicles during lunchtime to make room for a pop-up food truck event.

Games on Tap: Akasha

Akasha Brewing Company

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

This venue-rotating board game night is a laid-back and fun event. This week it hits Akasha Brewing Company in NuLu.

Darts Night at Spring Street

Spring Street Bar and Grill

$5 | Sign-up starts at 6:30 p.m., gameplay starts at 7:30 p.m.

A weekly blind draw doubles tournament, with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners.

Vinyl Night

Atrium Brewing

No cover | 6 p.m.

Bring your vinyl records and the folks at Atrium will spin them.

Thursday, June 15

Spalding at 21c: Voice & Vision

21c Museum Hotel Louisville

No cover | 6 p.m.

A collaboration between 21c Louisville, Spalding University and the Louisville Review, this event features writers and poets sharing samples of their work.

Drag Revival 2023

Highlands Community Ministries

No cover | 7 p.m.

A night of theater and drag performances, this event features Drag Daddy Productions, Sh’ma Theatre Company, The Chicken Coop Theatre Company, Redline Performing Arts, Time Slip Theatre, Centerstage, Mind’s Eye Theater Company, Pandora Productions and more. Drag Revival is free but guests are encouraged to RSVP.

Hi-Wire Run Club

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

The weekly Hi-Wire Run Club with Fleet Feet Louisville has 1-mile, 3-mile, and 5-mile routes available. The routes start and end at the brewery.

Friday, June 16

Derby Festival Yard Sale

Kentucky Derby Festival

No cover | 8 a.m.

A sale featuring Kentucky Derby Festival memorabilia including t-shirts, official festival posters, Pegasus Pins and collectibles.

