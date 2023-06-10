10 Of The Best 4th of July Events In The Louisville Area

Saturday, July 1

Red, White and Boombox

Fourth Street Live! | 411 S 4th St | https://www.4thstlive.com/events/20230701-red-white-and-boombox | Free | 3-6 p.m.

Fourth Street Live! celebrates the Fourth of July with drinks, eats and games on Saturday, July 1. Upgrade to an all-inclusive drink package for $35, which includes beer, horse liquor, seltzers and free cover to PBR Louisville that night.

Saturday, July 1

Riverview Independence Festival

Riverview Park | 8202 Greenwood Rd | https://louisvilleky.gov/government/metro-council-district-12/riverview-independence-festival | Free | 5-10 p.m.

Riverview Park and Brown-Forman are hosting an Independence festival full of music, vendors, activities and fireworks. Performers include the Sheryl Rouse Band, County Wide and Acorde. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Independence Eve Celebration

Slugger Field | 401 E Main St | https://www.milb.com/louisville | Tickets range from $9 to $64 | 7 p.m.

After the Louisville Bats face off against the Indianapolis Indians, Slugger Field will hold a fireworks show. Don’t miss America’s pastime with a fireworks show, great for a fun family night.

Tuesday, July 4

St. Matthews Independence Day 5k

St. Matthews Baptist Church | 3515 Grandview Ave | https://www.rivercityraces.com/upcoming-events-1/2023/7/4/st-matthews-independence-day-5k | $30/$35 | 8-9 a.m.

The St. Matthews Independence Day 5k supports the St. Matthews Area Ministries and St. Matthews Baptist Church. It’s patriotic themed with prizes for the best costumes, so come decked out in all your red, white and blue gear! Awards, massages, fruit, coffee, bagels and door prize drawings will happen after the race.

Tuesday, July 4

Crescent Hill Festival

Peterson Dumesnil House | 301 S Peterson Ave | https://allevents.in/masonic%20home/crescent-hill-july-4th-festival/200024750793550 | Free | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Crescent Hill Festival will have food booths, beer booths, vendors, live music, an art fair, children’s field games, a kids zone, an auction, a raffle, pet and cake contests.

Tuesday, July 4

Waterfront Park Fourth of July with the Louisville Orchestra

Great Lawn | 231 E Witherspoon St | ​​https://louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/waterfront-park-fourth-of-july/ | Free | 5-10 p.m.

The Louisville Orchestra will perform a free concert on the Fourth of July at Waterfront Park. Additionally, there will be fireworks and lots of family activities like ball juggling contests and arts and crafts.

Tuesday, July 4

Paristown Fourth of July Celebration

Paristown Arts & Entertainment District | 731 Brent St | https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4211571/paristown-fourth-of-july-2023-presented-by-jack-danielsthe-crashers-zambelli-fireworks-louisville-paristown-arts-entertainment-district | Advanced $12 Day of Show $15 | 5 p.m.

Presented by Jack Daniel’s, this Fourth of July celebration in the Paristown Arts & Entertainment District will have access to Christy’s Garden, Brent Street, bars, food halls and the outdoor market. The Crashers will perform at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m.

Friday, June 30 – Tuesday, July 4

Fourth of July Weekend with KOA

Louisville South KOA Holiday | 2433 Hwy 44 E, Shepherdsville | https://koa.com/campgrounds/louisville-south/events/fourth-of-july-weekend_2d844c8b-1985-4ada-bcd0-d9a3312f8b92/ | Free with campground reservation | All weekend

The Louisville location of Kampgrounds of America will have Fourth of July activities all weekend long.

Tuesday, July 4

Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom

Warder Park | 109 E Court Ave | https://www.jeffmainstreet.org/event/4th-july-parade-celebration/ | Free | 10 a.m.

The City of Jeffersonville, IN will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville.

Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks Cruise

The Belle of Louisville | 401 W River Rd | https://louisvilledowntown.org/event/fireworks-cruise-2/ | Ages 15-64: $44.99 Ages 65 and up: $43.99 Ages 5-14: $19.99 Ages 4 and under: Free | 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Take a cruise down the Ohio River and see the Fourth of July fireworks aboard the Belle of Louisville.






