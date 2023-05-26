Vintage Finds Abound This Weekend On The Waterfront

The Fleur de Flea is hosting its Memorial Day Weekend “Vintage Urban Outdoor Market” Saturday, May 27, at Waterfront Plaza, 213 Witherspoon Street. The show will take place from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. A ‘pop-up bar’ and food vendors will round out this day of thrifting.



Featuring more than 200 vendors throughout the region, this show will pack in the finds, from record albums and hand-made goods to throwback vintage threads and collectibles. Of course, the show is set to the backdrop of Louisville’s Ohio River.



If you haven’t yet stopped by The Fleur de Flea Indoor Vintage Market, you can discover more of these treasures several days a week at its permanent location at 947 East Breckinridge Street. Here, you can browse over 35,000 square feet of merchandise from 100 local vendors, ranging from mid-century modern furniture and clothing and collectibles to handmade soap and plants. Plus, the shop features cocktails at its ‘pop-up’ bar on Saturdays and Sundays.