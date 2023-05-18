Vernon Lanes Hosts Silent Disco And Teacher Appreciation Night

Get your headphones, get ready to dance and celebrate your educators and school administrators Saturday, May 20 at Vernon Lanes for a silent disco and teacher appreciation night. The event begins at 9 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m.

For those not in the know, a silent disco offers attendees the opportunity to put on a pair of headphones and simultaneously listen to music — though the songs are not the same for everyone. Which means you get to “dance to the beat of your own drum,” so to speak.

While you’re there, channel your inner Grease 2 and get “bowled over” on one of the venue’s eight original refurbished wooden lanes.

Headphone rental is available for $10; the event is open to those 21 and up. A current school ID gets educators, school staff and administrators in for $5 at the door.