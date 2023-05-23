Tuesday Tracklist: Tame Impala, Belushi Speed Ball, Chanticleer, And More (5/23)

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs they’ve got on repeat right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or at the author’s email below.

Tame Impala — “Let It Happen”

It was about a year ago that I was chilling outside the media tent at Forecastle, exhausted from a long day of taking photos and eager to kick my feet up. Even from at least one thousand feet away, I knew that Tame Impala’s set was the best show of the weekend — I mean, c’mon, it was Tame Impala. The set was colorful and trippy and bright and maybe I should’ve gotten closer to the stage. In any case, this track brings back good memories.



Miami Boys Choir — “Yerushalayim”

I apologize in advance for getting this song stuck in your heads, because it will. This Jewish boys’ choir went viral on TikTok last year (and with their fame came the jokes about picking a bias, doing fanchants, etc.)

This song, which comes from Psalm 125:2, is only, like, four or five lines repeated over and over, but it’s joyful and catchy as hell.

Chanticleer — “Rose of Roses”

And speaking of all-male choirs… I regret not seeing Chanticleer when they came to Louisville last year, because, ugh, just listen to those voices. This song is simple, pure, beautiful — it sounds like it came out of Catholic Heaven.

Jefferson Starship — “Jane”

I’ll be heading back to summer camp (to work, that is) in a few short weeks, and the most necessary part of the preparation every year is re-watching “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” on Netflix, which takes its theme song from this track.

Belushi Speed Ball — “Ripping Off Municipal Waste” *

I couldn’t believe I hadn’t included Belushi in a Tuesday Tracklist before — we’ve covered them plenty of times, and they’ve certainly become a cornerstone of the Louisville punk scene in the last few years, despite a handful of detractors who say they rip off certain other thrash bands (hence the title of the song!) This week, they get a mention because they recently celebrated their 100th show.

Harry Belafonte — “Turn the World Around”

I listened to this song a lot in the days following Harry Belafonte’s death. He lived a very full life of music, activism, and acting, but my first introduction to him was actually through his time hosting “The Muppet Show,” which I watched on DVD with my family when I was younger.

Brian David Gilbert — “Tragedy”

It’s a werewolf-themed cover of ABBA’s “Tragedy” made by one of my favorite YouTubers. That’s all there is to say about it.