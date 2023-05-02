Tuesday Tracklist: My Morning Jacket, Sarah Vaughan, 1200, BulletBoys And More (5/2)

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs they’ve got on repeat right now with one caveat: about half of those songs have to be by local artists. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or at the author’s email below.

Someone asked why we do the tracklist.

Well, to put it plainly, Louisville is a music town and this list honors that. Our artists deserve to be on any tastemaker list, and this is LEO’s version of that. We’ve gotten a lot of submissions for the list, and we’re excited to listen to all the new music. Keep it coming. If we dig it, you might make it to the list! Soon we’ll be making a real spotify playlist of these tracklists, so you can hit the road with LEO’s recs.

Carly Johnson – “Demons”*

Well, I love seeing Carly Johnson perform and sing almost anything. She fills a room with her big ole voice and brings a lot of joy to what she does. I’ve been able to see her sing live several times, once with the Louisville Ballet in a magical collaboration. Louisville never has to look past its borders for good music. That’s on periodt.

Rage Against The Machine – “Killing in the Name”

“Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses,” is not just a line in this song. It is an absolute truth. It makes the level of violence on police forces against Black people make sense, and when we see cops like Myles Cosgrove, who fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor, be embraced by new departments, it raises questions about who we’re still dealing with in law enforcement.

1200 – “Youth”*

This song is a celebration of surviving the many ways America tries to hold us back and that’s for anyone who was born Black, brown, poor or just not in the mold of America’s favored people. Overcoming barriers is always something that deserves praise and a moment to rejoice. This song is that.

015B x 유라 (Youra) – 나의 머리는 녹색 My Hair Is Green

This song is a current favorite in my house. My son plays it a lot. If we’re in the car, he requests it and I happily oblige because it’s just a great song and it lends itself well to a good bit of car dancing.

Andrea Davidson – Sweat You Out*

A long time ago, I remember being at an Art Sanctuary “Maven Monday,” as we called our excuse to hang out with our artist friends and drink, and one of the folks who was always present introduced Andrea Davidson to the group. Some weeks later, I heard her sing and it was magical. This girl has a great voice. I think she’s since left Louisville but I hope she’s still making beautiful music.

Cheb Khaled – Les Ailles

If you were a fan of the Park Posey movie, “Party Girl” from the ‘90s, then you heard this song and probably, like me, became obsessed with it, and the entire genre of Rai music. Khaled calls Rai the music of the Algerian working class. It’s music meant to inspire and bring joy. Try to sit still while listening. It’s impossible. Get up and move with it.

Prayer Line – “Chopping Mall”*

First of all, ‘yessss,’ and second of all, ‘hell yesss.’ I love fans of shitty horror movies and a nod to one of the all time greats of offbeat ‘80s horror, “Chopping Mall,” is enough to win my heart.

BulletBoys – “For the Love of Money”

Once a metal kid, always a metal kid, and once an O’Jays fan, always an O’Jays fan. Blend them together and you get this classic hair metal rendition of the soul classic.

LP – “Girls Go Wild”

I love LP’s whole vibe. A little cocky androgyny is… chef’s kiss. This song is a perfect entry into the warmer weather of spring and summer.

My Morning Jacket – “Mahgeetah”*

This is one of the songs I never get tired of and it opens up big and makes me feel good. It’s a classic at this point. It’s the answer to “Why the tracklist?” Because Louisville does things like this, and we’re just dope like that.

Here’s one more for the Kentucky Derby set…

Sarah Vaughan – “One Mint Julep”

Because Lady Sarah Vaughan definitely understands what happens after folks start dipping into the mint juleps and bourbon. Things get a bit weird.