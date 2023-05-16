Tony And Grammy Winner Hadestown Opening At The Kentucky Center

Tony and Grammy-award winning musical “Hadestown” will open Tuesday, May 16 at The Kentucky Center (501 West Main Street). The show is part of the Broadway Across America national tour.

Hadestown has been described as “spellbinding” by Variety and “an affirmation of art’s transformative power” by Rolling Stone.

The show is a retelling of two Greek myths, of Orpheus and Eurydice and Persephone and Hades.

Directed by Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) with music, lyrics and book by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown is a retelling of the intertwining lives and love of Orpheus, Eurydice, Persephone and Hades.

Hadestown was the most nominated show of the 2019 Tony Awards with 14 nominations, winning eight of those. The following year, it won the Grammy for best musical theater show.

Mitchell debuted the musical in a town in Vermont, with a small tour following in Vermont and Massachusetts. In 2012, Chavkin and Mitchell met and developed a stage production of the musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2019.

The show will run from May 16-21. Tickets can be purchased from Kentucky Performing Arts and Broadway Louisville.