The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For May 31

Wednesday, May 31

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Donna Watts and special guest Will McKenzie, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comic Roast Battle, Zanzabar. Free

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, June 1

7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Falls City Showcase featuring Tim Northern with comedy open mic after, Falls City Beer Taproom. Free

8:30 p.m. — Coffee Co-Op Comedy open mic, Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op. Show up and go up — list out at 8:30

Friday, June 2

7:30 p.m. –- Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Steve Hytner, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, June 3

7 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — John Crist, The Emotional Support Tour, The Kentucky Center. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Steve Hytner, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, June 4

3 p.m. — The June Dempsey Show with open mic after, Birdie and Vi’s Fleatique, 622 W. Magnolia Ave. Free with a drawing of a bird

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Comics can email [email protected] to reserve a spot. Free admission

7 p.m. –Brian Bates, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. – Sunday Service Comedy Show, The Whirling Tiger. $5 admission

Monday, June 5

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 6

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night at The B.A. Colonial. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, June 7

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Claude Stuart, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, June 8

7:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Roastamania, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Kentucky Comedy Co-Neck-Tion, 21st In Germantown. Tickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Unlicensed Professionals, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Friday, June 9

7:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Heather Land Live, Headliners Music Hall. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, June 10

7 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv, 21st In Germantown. Tickets

8 p.m. — Hometown Laughs presents: Sean Smith, Hometown Brewing and Craft House Pizza, 4041 Preston Highway. $10 admission

9:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, June 11

7 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, June 12

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 13

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, June 14

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, June 15

7 p.m. — Night of the Living Dads (sketch comedy), Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — AJ Wilkerson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, June 16

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Pride Comedy Showcase, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, June 17

7 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Pre Fathers’ Day Comedy Show, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $20 at the door

9:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, June 18

1 p.m. — Comedy Over Brunch, 7015 Raggard Rd, Louisville. Tickets

4 p.m. — Jamie Kennedy, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Jamie Kennedy, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy at Kaiju. Free

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest opening round, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets

9 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy at Kaiju. Free

Monday, June 19

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 20

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, June 21

7:30 p.m. — No Caravan open mic — private engagement

7:30 p.m. — Brittany Schmitt, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, June 22

7:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedic Cody Smith, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the Tapes. Free

Friday, June 23

7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, June 24

7 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Quinn Dale, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Quinn Dale, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, June 25

7 p.m. — Jeff Leeson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, June 26

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 27

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, June 28

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, June 29

7:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, June 30

7:30 p.m. –- Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, July 1

7 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, July 2

7 p.m. — Vik Pandya, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9