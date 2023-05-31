The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For May 31

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).
UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS
Wednesday, May 31
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Donna Watts and special guest Will McKenzie, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. — Comic Roast Battle, Zanzabar. Free
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, June 1
7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Falls City Showcase featuring Tim Northern with comedy open mic after, Falls City Beer Taproom. Free
8:30 p.m. — Coffee Co-Op Comedy open mic, Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op. Show up and go up — list out at 8:30
Friday, June 2
7:30 p.m. –- Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
8 p.m. — Steve Hytner, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, June 3
7 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — John Crist, The Emotional Support Tour, The Kentucky Center. Tickets
7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Steve Hytner, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
10:30 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
Sunday, June 4
3 p.m. — The June Dempsey Show with open mic after, Birdie and Vi’s Fleatique, 622 W. Magnolia Ave. Free with a drawing of a bird
7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Comics can email [email protected] to reserve a spot. Free admission
7 p.m. –Brian Bates, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
7 p.m. – Sunday Service Comedy Show, The Whirling Tiger. $5 admission
Monday, June 5
7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission
Tuesday, June 6
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night at The B.A. Colonial. Free
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested
Wednesday, June 7
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Claude Stuart, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, June 8
7:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Roastamania, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Kentucky Comedy Co-Neck-Tion, 21st In Germantown. Tickets
8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Unlicensed Professionals, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
Friday, June 9
7:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
8 p.m. — Heather Land Live, Headliners Music Hall. Tickets
9:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, June 10
7 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv, 21st In Germantown. Tickets
8 p.m. — Hometown Laughs presents: Sean Smith, Hometown Brewing and Craft House Pizza, 4041 Preston Highway. $10 admission
9:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
10:30 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
Sunday, June 11
7 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
Monday, June 12
7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission
Tuesday, June 13
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free
Wednesday, June 14
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, June 15
7 p.m. — Night of the Living Dads (sketch comedy), Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets
7:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — AJ Wilkerson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Friday, June 16
7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Pride Comedy Showcase, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
9:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, June 17
7 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Pre Fathers’ Day Comedy Show, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $20 at the door
9:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
10 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
Sunday, June 18
1 p.m. — Comedy Over Brunch, 7015 Raggard Rd, Louisville. Tickets
4 p.m. — Jamie Kennedy, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Jamie Kennedy, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy at Kaiju. Free
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest opening round, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets
9 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy at Kaiju. Free
Monday, June 19
7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission
Tuesday, June 20
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free
Wednesday, June 21
7:30 p.m. — No Caravan open mic — private engagement
7:30 p.m. — Brittany Schmitt, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, June 22
7:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Comedic Cody Smith, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the Tapes. Free
Friday, June 23
7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
9:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, June 24
7 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)
7:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Quinn Dale, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
9:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
10 p.m. — Quinn Dale, Laugh Louisville. Tickets
Sunday, June 25
7 p.m. — Jeff Leeson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
Monday, June 26
7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission
Tuesday, June 27
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free
Wednesday, June 28
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, June 29
7:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Friday, June 30
7:30 p.m. –- Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, July 1
7 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
10:30 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
Sunday, July 2
7 p.m. — Vik Pandya, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS
Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter
Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up
Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]
Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]
Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.
Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.
Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com
Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9
Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot
Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com
Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9