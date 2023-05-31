Photo provided by Mike Faverman's Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/mikefaverman/photos/pb.100039991398076.-2207520000./484553421893036/?type=3
Arts & Culture

The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For May 31

By

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, May 31

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Donna Watts and special guest Will McKenzie, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Comic Roast Battle, Zanzabar. Free

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, June 1

7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — Falls City Showcase featuring Tim Northern with comedy open mic after, Falls City Beer TaproomFree

8:30 p.m. — Coffee Co-Op Comedy open mic, Old Louisville Coffee Co-OpShow up and go up — list out at 8:30

Friday, June 2

7:30 p.m. –- Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Steve Hytner, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, June 3

7 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — John Crist, The Emotional Support Tour, The Kentucky CenterTickets

7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Steve Hytner, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, June 4

3 p.m. — The June Dempsey Show with open mic after, Birdie and Vi’s Fleatique, 622 W. Magnolia Ave. Free with a drawing of a bird

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Comics can email [email protected] to reserve a spot. Free admission

7 p.m. –Brian Bates, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7 p.m. – Sunday Service Comedy Show, The Whirling Tiger$5 admission

Monday, June 5

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 6

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night at The B.A. ColonialFree

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, June 7

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Claude Stuart, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, June 8

7:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Roastamania, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — Kentucky Comedy Co-Neck-Tion, 21st In GermantownTickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Unlicensed Professionals, Planet of the TapesTickets

Friday, June 9

7:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Heather Land Live, Headliners Music HallTickets

9:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Saturday, June 10

7 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv, 21st In GermantownTickets

8 p.m. — Hometown Laughs presents: Sean Smith, Hometown Brewing and Craft House Pizza, 4041 Preston Highway. $10 admission

9:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, June 11

7 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, June 12

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 13

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, June 14

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, June 15

7 p.m. — Night of the Living Dads (sketch comedy), Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — AJ Wilkerson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Friday, June 16

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Pride Comedy Showcase, Monnik Beer CoTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Greg Hahn, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Saturday, June 17

7 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Pre Fathers’ Day Comedy Show, 21st In GermantownTickets $20 at the door

9:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, June 18

1 p.m. — Comedy Over Brunch, 7015 Raggard Rd, Louisville. Tickets

4 p.m. — Jamie Kennedy, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Jamie Kennedy, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy at KaijuFree

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest opening round, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets

9 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy at KaijuFree

Monday, June 19

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 20

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, June 21

7:30 p.m. — No Caravan open mic — private engagement

7:30 p.m. — Brittany Schmitt, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, June 22

7:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedic Cody Smith, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the TapesFree

Friday, June 23

7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, June 24

7 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Quinn Dale, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Hannah Berner, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Quinn Dale, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, June 25

7 p.m. — Jeff Leeson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, June 26

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 27

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, June 28

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, June 29

7:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Friday, June 30

7:30 p.m. –- Luke Capasso, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, July 1

7 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Luke Capasso, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Chris Redd, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Billy Wayne Davis, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, July 2

7 p.m. — Vik Pandya, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

 

 

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9