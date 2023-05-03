Comedian Arnez J provided by his personal Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=737323027759845&set=pb.100044464628341.-2207520000.&type=3
The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for May 3

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, May 3

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with host Creig Ewing and special guest Sean Smith, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Ben Palmer, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, May 4

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City Comedy Showcase, Falls City Beer TaproomFree tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Dave Williamson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove, 21st In GermantownTickets

8:30 p.m. — Coffee Co-Op Comedy open mic, Old Louisville Coffee Co-OpShow up and go up — list out at 8:30

Friday, May 5

7 p.m. — JFerg presents: Room Full of Laughter, 21st In Germantown$10 admission

7:30 p.m. –Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Arnez J, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — Harry Potter and the Roast of JK Rowling, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Harry Potter and the Roast of JK Rowling, Planet of the TapesTickets

10:15 p.m. — Arnez J, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, May 6

Happy Derby Day

7 p.m. — Arnez J, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Harry Potter and the Roast of JK Rowling, Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9 p.m. — Harry Potter and the Roast of JK Rowling, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley and Friends, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Arnez J, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Sunday, May 7

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Comics can email [email protected] to reserve a spot. Free admission

7 p.m. — Arnez J, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 8

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 9

7:30 p.m. — Geoffrey Ausmus, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, May 10

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, May 11

7:30 p.m. – Slade Ham, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

Friday, May 12

7:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Chad Daniels, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. – Slade Ham, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Chad Daniels, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, May 13

7 p.m. — Chad Daniels, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Slade Ham, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night with headliner Blake Hammond, Hometown Brewing Co., 4041 Preston Highway. Tickets $10

8 p.m. — John Morgan aka Ragin Cajun, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — J Ferg presents: Mother’s Day Comedy Show, Queen’s Lounge, 935 W. Hill Street. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Slade Ham, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Chad Daniels, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — John Morgan aka Ragin Cajun, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Comedy Night with headliner Blake Hammond, Hometown Brewing Co., 4041 Preston Highway. Tickets $10

Sunday, May 14

Happy Mother’s Day

7 p.m. — Dyon “Mojo” Brooks, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, May 15

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 16

7:30 p.m. — Jeff Arcuri, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, May 17

7 p.m. — Open Audition for Improv Anonymous, Fern Valley Strike & Spare.

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, May 18

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Derek Richards, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Friday, May 19

7:30 p.m. –- Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. –Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Kentucky Bill, Planet of the TapesTickets

Saturday, May 20

7 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — 85 South Show, KFC Yum! CenterTickets

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m — JacketOff Comedy Presents: The May Comedy Showcase, 21st In GermantownAdmission $5

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10:30 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, May 21

 

2 p.m. — The Boozy Brunch Show, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

6 p.m. — Ashley Gavin, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Comics Showcase, Ten20 Craft Brewery. Tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy, KaijuFree

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

9 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy, KaijuFree

Monday, May 22

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 23

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, May 24

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Are You Garbage? Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, May 25

7:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Ben Brainard, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the TapesFree

Friday, May 26

7:30 p.m. –-Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Tapewatch! Planet of the TapesFree

Saturday, May 27

7 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. –Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley,, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10:30 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, May 28

 

7 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, May 29

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 30

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, May 31

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, June 1

7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Friday, June 2

7:30 p.m. –- Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Saturday, June 3

7 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — John Crist, The Emotional Support Tour, The Kentucky CenterTickets

7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, June 4

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Comics can email [email protected] to reserve a spot. Free admission

7 p.m. –Brian Bates, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9