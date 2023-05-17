The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for May 17

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, May 17

7 p.m. — Open Audition for Improv Anonymous, Fern Valley Strike & Spare.

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Donna Watts and special guest Will Concannon, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, May 18

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Derek Richards, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Friday, May 19

7:30 p.m. –- Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Kentucky Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Saturday, May 20

7 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — 85 South Show, KFC Yum! Center. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m — JacketOff Comedy Presents: The May Comedy Showcase, 21st In Germantown. Admission $5

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, May 21

2 p.m. — The Boozy Brunch Show, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

6 p.m. — Ashley Gavin, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Comics Showcase, Ten20 Craft Brewery. Tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy, Kaiju. Free

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

9 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy, Kaiju. Free

Monday, May 22

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 23

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, May 24

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Are You Garbage? Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, May 25

7:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ben Brainard, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the Tapes. Free

Friday, May 26

7:30 p.m. –- Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Tapewatch! Planet of the Tapes. Free

Saturday, May 27

7 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley,, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, May 28

7 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, May 29

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 30

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, May 31

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comic Roast Battle, Zanzabar. Free

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, June 1

Deadline to enter Funniest Person In Louisville contest. Details

7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Coffee Co-Op Comedy open mic, Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op. Show up and go up — list out at 8:30

Friday, June 2

7:30 p.m. –- Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, June 3

7 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — John Crist, The Emotional Support Tour, The Kentucky Center. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, June 4

3 p.m. — The June Dempsey Show with open mic after, Birdie and Vi’s Fleatique, 622 W. Magnolia Ave. Free with a drawing of a bird

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Comics can email [email protected] to reserve a spot. Free admission

7 p.m. –Brian Bates, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, June 5

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 6

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, June 7

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Claude Stuart, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, June 8

7:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Roastamania, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Kentucky Comedy Co-Neck-Tion, 21st In Germantown. Tickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Friday, June 9

7:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, June 10

7 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv, 21st In Germantown. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, June 11

7 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, June 12

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 13

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, June 14

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email CaravanOpenM[email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, June 15

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — AJ Wilkerson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, June 16

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Pride Comedy Showcase, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, June 17

7 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, June 18

4 p.m. — Jamie Kennedy, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Jamie Kennedy, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest opening round, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets $12

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9.