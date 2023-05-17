Promotional image provided by the 85 South Facebook page.
Arts & Culture

The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for May 17

By

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, May 17

7 p.m. — Open Audition for Improv Anonymous, Fern Valley Strike & Spare.

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Donna Watts and special guest Will Concannon, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, May 18

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Derek Richards, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Friday, May 19

7:30 p.m. –- Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. –Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Kentucky Bill, Planet of the TapesTickets

Saturday, May 20

7 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — 85 South Show, KFC Yum! CenterTickets

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m — JacketOff Comedy Presents: The May Comedy Showcase, 21st In GermantownAdmission $5

8 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Darryl Rhoades, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Dave Landau, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Shapel Lacey, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10:30 p.m. — Andy Fleming, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, May 21

 

2 p.m. — The Boozy Brunch Show, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

6 p.m. — Ashley Gavin, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Comics Showcase, Ten20 Craft Brewery. Tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy, KaijuFree

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

9 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy, KaijuFree

Monday, May 22

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 23

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, May 24

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Are You Garbage? Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, May 25

7:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Ben Brainard, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the TapesFree

Friday, May 26

7:30 p.m. –- Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Tapewatch! Planet of the TapesFree

Saturday, May 27

7 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. –Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley,, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Costaki Economopoulos, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10:30 p.m. — Sammy Mowrey, Tyler Jackson, & Max Beasley, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, May 28

 

7 p.m. — Godfrey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, May 29

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, May 30

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, May 31

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Comic Roast Battle, Zanzabar. Free

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, June 1

Deadline to enter Funniest Person In Louisville contest. Details

7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8:30 p.m. — Coffee Co-Op Comedy open mic, Old Louisville Coffee Co-OpShow up and go up — list out at 8:30

Friday, June 2

7:30 p.m. –- Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Saturday, June 3

7 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — John Crist, The Emotional Support Tour, The Kentucky CenterTickets

7:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Faverman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Jay Chandrasekhar, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Mo Alexander, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, June 4

3 p.m. — The June Dempsey Show with open mic after, Birdie and Vi’s Fleatique, 622 W. Magnolia Ave. Free with a drawing of a bird

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Comics can email [email protected] to reserve a spot. Free admission

7 p.m. –Brian Bates, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, June 5

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 6

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, June 7

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Claude Stuart, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, June 8

7:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Roastamania, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — Kentucky Comedy Co-Neck-Tion, 21st In GermantownTickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Friday, June 9

7:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Saturday, June 10

7 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — World Series of Comedy, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv, 21st In GermantownTickets

9:30 p.m. – Matt Bergman, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Hampton Yount, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, June 11

 

7 p.m. — Brandon T. Jackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, June 12

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, June 13

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, June 14

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email CaravanOpenM[email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, June 15

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — AJ Wilkerson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Friday, June 16

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Pride Comedy Showcase, Monnik Beer CoTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Greg Hahn, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Saturday, June 17

7 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Hahn, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Tim Meadows, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Vicki Barbolak, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, June 18

4 p.m. — Jamie Kennedy, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Jamie Kennedy, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest opening round, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets $12

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9.