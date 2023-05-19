The Sonic Sundays concert series hosted by Copper & Kings will kick off on Sunday, May 21. 

Sonic Sundays will occur on the third Sunday of every month and have a different performer for each concert. The series will run from May to September. It will have food and drinks from Copper & Kings alongside yard games, vendors, and of course, live music.

The series will begin with local psychedelic rock band The Jesse Lees. It will also feature local stand-up comedian Sean Smith.

The series will be located at the Copper & Kings courtyard and cost $10 for entry. The concerts start at 2 p.m. and tickets are available at the door or for purchase on EventBrite.

Here is the full schedule for Sonic Sundays.