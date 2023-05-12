Surface Noise Records To Host Advance Base on Saturday, May 20

Advance Base, the musical project of Chicago native Owen Ashworth, will play at Surface Noise Records this Saturday at 7 p.m.

The project is described as having an “electric,” “soft rock” and “lo-fi” sound. Ashworth released his most recent self-written album as Advance Base, “Animal Companionship,” in 2018. His latest release, 2021’s “Wall of Tears & Other Songs I Didn’t Write,” is full of country and Americana covers. His most recent release is a single, “Little Sable Point Lighthouse.”

Before becoming Advance Base, Ashworth had another solo project with the name Casiotone for the Painfully Alone. Active from 1997 to 2010, Casiotone for the Painfully Alone released five albums and toured with other indie artists.

Surface Noise is a record and bookstore with an art gallery located at 600 Baxter Ave. and owned by Brett Eugene Ralph.

The show will mark Ashworth’s third performance at the venue. While the show itself is free, Surface Noise is suggesting a $10-20 donation upon entry.