Strengthen Your Brain At Mindfest Mental Health Festival

Roots 101 African-American Museum (124 North 1st Street) will host Mindfest Mental Health Festival Saturday, from 12- 5 p.m. The free community event will feature music, food, entertainment, art, yoga, wellness vendors, panel discussions and more.

MindFEST Louisville is an organization that advocates for mental health through music, podcasting, professional services, blogging and community outreach. It’s the brainchild of founder Emily Elizabeth of The Wondering Mind Podcast. She founded the festival in 2021 along with FAIF of FAIF music Ent, Mental Health Lou founder Amanda Villaveces and MindFULL Brand founder Randy Woodword.

Several activities are offered for children. They include several storytimes, a Baya workshop for teens, and a toddler’s play area. A family Zumba session is also offered, along with a drumline performance by Mu Phi Sigma Percussion Fraternity.

Among the mental wellness topics is a trauma workshop, a grief workshop and other sessions covering self care, parenting, and motivation and movement.