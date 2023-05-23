Shepard Fairey’s “Outside Influence” Continues Its Run With New Pieces at Louisville Thoroughbred Society

World-famous street artist Shepard Fairey was recently in town to paint a 7-story mural of Louisville’s “Greatest,” Muhammed Ali, on the side of the Chestnut Street YMCA. His works, which recently appeared in Portland’s Common Gallery, are now making a second appearance. This time, pieces from his show, “Outside Influence,” will appear alongside works from several additional artists at Louisville Thoroughbred Society, 209 East Main Street. The show’s reception will take place tonight, Tuesday, May 23, from 6-9 p.m.

The show will run through June 23. Many of the works will be for sale, including a few prints based on Fairey’s Ali mural. Proceeds will benefit Artists for Trauma, an organization in support of the healing power of the arts.



Laura Sharpe, founder of Artists for Trauma, will relay her personal journey and speak about the mission of the organization. She will also discuss how she and Louisville native Eddie Donaldson brought Fairey and the “Outside Influence” show to Louisville.