Second Waterfront Wednesday Concert To Showcase Country, Folk, Punk and Bluegrass Music

The second concert of WPFK’s Waterfront Wednesday summer series will showcase Charley Crockett, Sunny War and the Bibelhauser Brothers on May 31, with music starting at 6 p.m.

Along with the live performances, there will be a cash bar, food trucks and an area for kids and families, Waterfront KidsDay, which is open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Crockett will kick off his summer tour with Wednesday’s performance. The singer, songwriter and guitarist gained a following with his Americana and blues music. Crockett will perform at the Railbird Festival in Lexington on June 3 and is set to be a supporting act for Chris Stapleton’s tour on various dates later this year. In September, he’ll set off for his European tour.

Sunny War, originally from Los Angeles but now living in Nashville, combines folk, country and acoustic punk. Sunny’s unique guitar-playing technique used in banjo playing and acoustic blues combined with her deeply honest songwriting creates personal and distinctive songs. Sunny will be back in Louisville for Bourbon & Beyond in September.

The final performers are the Bibelhauser Brothers. Twin brothers Aaron and Adam Biblehauser are singer-songwriters who create and perform bluegrass music. Aaron has written music for many artists like Balsam Range, Unspoken Tradition and Dale Ann Bradley.

Here’s the lineup for the rest of the summer, with each concert on the last Wednesday of each month until September.

June 28- The Hold Steady, The Watson Twins and Turbo Nut

July 26- Bettye LaVette, Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies and Jameron

August 30- Caroline Rose, Darlingside and Anemic Royalty

September 21- Back 2 Mac, Sheryl Rouse Band and Sweet G & The Shine