Places In Louisville To Grab A Non-Alcoholic Beverage This Weekend

It’s tough out there in Louisville’s bars this time of year. Louisville is partying — and with a massive influx of like-minded out-of-towners celebrating the infamously recognized ‘greatest two minutes in sports.’

While the liquor may be flowing for many, we’re bringing our sober readers and drivers a few NA-friendly watering holes where everyone comes out a winner.



WIN

The Local Seltzery is favored by non-imbibers: It offers non-boozy all natural, vegan, gluten-free and under 100-calorie seltzers and mocktails (including cranberry ginger, bananas foster and spicy cucumber seltzers and a bubby margarita), in addition to a cold brew coffee.

PLACE

NAIVE

Enjoy fresh-pressed mocktails whichever way you please at this veggie-centric venue with a vegan, vegetarian and meat-friendly menu. Several coffee and tea bevs and lattes are also offered, including innovative flavors such as pistachio, two blueberry lavender options (matcha or espresso) and a fresh mint tea with CBD oil, orange blossom and honey.



SHOW

Copper & Kings American Brandy

This venue, featuring a rooftop dining space, offers three on-site crafted mocktails, including the “Bramble On” with blackberries, orange and grapefruit, the “Kokomo” with pineapple, orange, lime and grenadine and the “Jack of Hearts,” featuring pineapple, ginger beer, rosemary, lemon and vanilla bean.



HONORABLE MENTION

It’s worth relaying that several local restaurants and watering holes offer mocktails, including a few more notables known for NA-friendly freshly crafted drinks: Mayan Cafe, Pretty Decent and Darlings.