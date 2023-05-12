Old Louisville Showcases Its Beauty During 11th Annual Springfest

Gorgeous architecture. Victorian homes. Stained glass windows. Dogwoods, azaleas and beautifully manicured walking paths.

“Old Louisville,” is a historic corridor near the University of Louisville, encompassing 48 blocks of the city. It is also the largest preservation district in the city, the third largest in the nation, and the largest Victorian district in the United States, according to Louisvilleky.gov.



Its beauty and history will be celebrated during the annual Old Louisville Springfest event, May 20, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



The family-friendly event includes artists and vendors showcasing handmade items, along with live music, a KidZone, food trucks and a beer garden (including bourbon slushies).



Springfest is free and will be located at Toonerville Trolley Park, at the corner of Brook & Oak streets.