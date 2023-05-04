May The Fourth Be With You Louisville! Here Are Four Events To Celebrate

Darth Vader stares out the window knowing that May 4 will be celebrated across the city of Louisville.

May 4 is well-known, maybe even across galaxies, as a day to celebrate the Star Wars franchise. In the spirit of the event, May the Fourth be with you today as fans everywhere celebrate the joy lightsabers, droids, and, of course, Grogu (known to some as Baby Yoda) have brought them.

Here are four events tonight, Thursday, May 4, that Star Wars fans can enjoy!

Attack of the Tassels

Zanzabar | 2100 South Preston | zanzabarlouisville.com | $15-100 | 9 p.m.

Join the Bizarre Bazaar for the campy and galactic parody production Attack of the Tassels. This annual Star Wars themed drag and burlesque showcases nerdlesque performers from all over the region. This show originated in The Butchertown Social and Kaiju prior to the pandemic and has grown in popularity tremendously over the years. Attack of the Tassels is an 18+ event with doors opening at 8 p.m. and the show starting at 9 p.m.

Star Wars in 60 minutes or less

Logan Street Market Performance Room | 1001 Logan St | https://swin60.ticketleap.com | $15-50 | 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

For the first time in seven years the long-running show based on the famous space trilogy returns to the stage. Together five actors, cheap props, cardboard and balloons will create the magic of the original trilogy in less than sixty minutes. Do they know the lines? Maybe. Will they make it fit in the allotted time? Probably not. Cap off your Thurby with this comedic sci-fi spoof show that somehow avoids a lawsuit!

Star Wars Day

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville | 642 Baxter Ave | Star Wars Day — Facebook Event | Free | 3-10 p.m.

Dust off your space buns and lightsabers for a costume contest! Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville, a brewing company hailing from North Carolina, is hosting a Star Wars themed day of fun. Try their drinks inspired by the galaxy far far away while waiting for the contest to start at 7 p.m. So have a drink and enjoy the costumes!

Star Wars Themed Trivia

Mile Wide Beer Co. | 636 Baxter Ave | Star Wars Themed Trivia – Facebook Event | Free | 7-9 p.m.

How much do you know about Star Wars? Test your knowledge on the Sith and Jedi at the Mile Wide Beer Co. Trivia is free to play and groups can be up to six people. Did we mention there are prizes? So May the Fourth be with you and good luck!