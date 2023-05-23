Louisville’s 2023 Pride Festival Lineup Features VINCINT, Brooke Eden, and More

The Kentuckiana Pride Foundation will celebrate Louisville’s LGBTQIA+ community during the annual Kentuckiana Pride Festival Saturday, June 17, on the Waterfront Park’s Big Four Lawn.



The lineup is now out, led by pop artist VINCINT. Additional acts include GLAAD Media Awards nominee for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist, Brooke Eden; rising pop singer-songwriter Slayyyter; indie pop singer-songwriter Morgxn; and country artist Chris Housman.

Local talent will also be represented, including The Daddy Sisters, pop-rock artist Adam Thomas, cover band Most Wanted, and the VOICES of Kentuckiana chorus. Additional entertainers will be announced soon.



The annual Kentuckiana Pride Parade will kick off the festival at noon. It will begin at Campbell and Market Streets and end at the Big Four Lawn. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Tickets for the Kentuckiana Pride Festival are now on sale. Volunteer sign-ups are also open; visit kypride.com for more information. Proceeds from the event will be used to promote the social, economic, and health equity of Kentuckiana’s LGBTQIA+ community, as well as to advocate pride, celebrate achievements, and educate leaders, according to the foundation’s mission.