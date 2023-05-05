Louisville Selected As The Top Trending Domestic Travel Destination For Summer 2023 By Airbnb

Right in time for Derby weekend, Louisville has racked up another accolade. This time, it’s from Airbnb: The nomination for the top trending summer domestic destination was based on “the massive surge in search and demand,” the company noticed — compared to this same time last year, according to a recent press release. The Kentucky Derby was also listed as a major driver behind the surge. Lexington, Kentucky was selected as the third top destination.



A longtime popular travel destination, “This year has surpassed all expectations; This trend reflects the evolving preferences of travelers seeking unique experiences in ‘lesser-known’ destinations. Fans that are booking last minute travel can still find affordable listings that offer great value for their money,” according to Airbnb Communications and PR Director Haven Thorn in a recent press release.

As Louisville knows (and we are currently reminded), thousands of tourists race into the city during Derby week, as the city glitzes up its arts, entertainment and hospitality scene to show off our many cultural offerings.

“With the Run for the Roses kicking off this weekend, our Host community in Louisville is preparing to open its doors and provide unique, affordable accommodations for thousands of racing enthusiasts,” said Thorn in the release.

A few more interesting stats, provided by Airbnb:

Since 2017, Airbnb has collected and remitted over $8.4 million in county taxes on behalf of area hosts and guests.

In 2023, Airbnb remitted over $13.7 million in state and local tourism taxes to Kentucky. This is nearly a $7.6 million increase from pre-pandemic travel in 2019.

In 2022, hosts in Louisville collectively earned nearly $3 million during the Kentucky Derby weekend, with an average earning of over $2,000.



“This demonstrates the tremendous economic opportunity for local residents to share their homes and earn supplemental income, while also offering visitors a truly authentic Louisville experience,” said Thorn in the release.

The list of domestic destinations in order include:

Louisville, Kentucky; Laconia, New Hampshire; Lexington, Kentucky; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Panama City, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Surf City, New Jersey; Bolivar Peninsula, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; and North Topsail Beach, North Carolina.