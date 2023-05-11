Louisville Fitness Festival Brings 15-Minute Workouts To Paristown This Saturday

Whether you intend to begin a fitness journey or want to try a new type of workout, Louisville Fitness Festival has you covered. From 9 a.m. to1 p.m. this Saturday, there are several options to explore in Paristown (731 Brent Street), from boxing and barre to yoga, weightlifting and even restorative therapies. Attendees will enjoy 15-minute workouts provided by various movement, health and wellness businesses, along with specials from those businesses.



“It has been a dream of mine since opening barre3 in 2015 to bring the Louisville fitness community together to educate our city on what it means to be healthy,” said Nikki Naseef, event organizer and owner of barre3 Louisville. “Rather than seeing other businesses as competition, I think it’s so important to work together. Kentucky is one of the unhealthiest states in the nation, and I want to change that while redefining what success means in fitness.”



Participating studios include YogaST8, F45, TItle Boxing, Pure Barre, Orange Theory, Shred415, B. YOU, YogaSix, The CAV and barre3. Attendees are encouraged to bring a water bottle, sunscreen and yoga mat.

Other participating businesses include AlaniNu, Clean Eatz, CycleBar, CYL Sauna Studio, Fleet Feet, Focus Physical Therapy, Derby Fit, Mamas in Motion, Phocus, ProFormance Health and Wellness, Paristown, Restore Hyper Wellness and Studio Pilates.