Louisville Ale Trail Wins A Global Crushie Award For Best Beer Trail

Louisville is on the map, and this time, it’s not for bourbon, Derby or as a top tourist or Airbnb destination. This time, it’s for beer. The Louisville Ale Trail received a “Crushie” — the highest honors available in the competition — as the Best Beer Trail during the Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMA).



The awards recognize the achievements of breweries, agencies, artists and marketing partners working in the craft beer industry. One “Crushie” award is given in each category.

“We are truly humbled to receive the prestigious Global Crushie award. This is a testament to both Louisville’s beer scene and our team’s hard work, dedication, and passion,” said Michael Moeller, Louisville Ale Trail co-founder in a recent release. “We share this achievement with our incredible brewery partners and the ever-growing community of craft beer lovers, both tourists and Louisville residents, who have supported us throughout our journey.”



Launched in October 2020, the Louisville Ale Trail was created to engage and educate Louisville tourists and residents about the local beer scene through the promotion of participating member brewery taprooms. To learn more, visit www.louisvillealetrail.com.