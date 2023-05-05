London Bridge Might Be Falling Down, But Non-Stop Flights To London Are Taking Off From Cincinnati Starting June 5

Do you know where the term Derby comes from? It isn’t Kentucky! It probably comes from England when the Earl of Derby started his also famous horse race. Well even though the Derby has to end, the fun does not.

British Airways is launching non-stop flights to London from Cincinnati starting June 5.

To celebrate this major boost for travelers in the Bluegrass, the airline is bringing their famous London black cab to Louisville on Sunday, May 7 for chances to win prizes and, possibly, tickets for “non-stop, round-trip” flights to London.

The cab will land at The Eagle (1314 Bardstown Rd.) on Bardstown road offering folks a chance to hop in a cab from 11 a.m. – 3 pm. to try out some British trivia for a chance to win.

Even if you aren’t really good at British trivia, worry not my little peanuts, the cab will be available for an additional hour 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. for photos.