Local Puppet Collective Receives Jim Henson Foundation Family Grant

The Mary Shelley Electric Co., a local award-winning puppet collective, will debut their new play “Time & Energy: A Puppet Show About Thermodynamics & Rabbits” on Saturday, May 13 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The play is one of a few national puppet projects chosen for the 2023 Jim Henson Foundation Family Grant. This will be the group’s second Jim Henson Foundation award. They previously received a grant for their original production, “CREATURE,” which was a “Frankenstein” puppet adaptation.

“Time & Energy” is full of animals and humor, using The Four Laws of Thermodynamics to convey a message promoting scientific truths, and how to care for ourselves and to help those around us. The show is largely without dialog, using music and puppetry to power the emotional arc of the story.

The show features over a dozen puppet characters, multiple puppetry styles, and original music performed by local musicians such as Axel Cooper, Shutaro Noguchi, and Chris Leidner. The play is also presented in a portable, handmade theater designed for touring.

The performances will take place at Suspend Louisville, 721 E. Washington St. Tickets are $18 for children 12 and under and $25 for adults.

Watch a preview of the show on the Kickstarter page.