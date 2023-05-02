Not Today Kentucky! Join Forces To Fight Anti-drag and Anti-trans Legislation at Play Louisville

Later this month, Play Louisville will host a benefit show for the ACLU of Kentucky and The Fairness Campaign to fight anti-drag and anti-trans legislation.

“Not Today Kentucky! A Benefit for ACLU KY and The Fairness Campaign” will be held on Tuesday, May 16 with RuPaul’s Drag Race season six winner and comedian Bianca Del Rio hosting the event.

Since GOP legislators in Kentucky have brought forward many bills deemed anti-trans and anti-drag, such as Senate Bills 150 and 115, citizens in the community have been hosting events to make their voices heard. In March Drag Daddy Productions hosted “Drag Is Not A Crime” regarding anti-drag SB 115 which featured a Q&A with drag queens and guest speakers.

To raise money for the two organizations Play will be hosting the benefit and donate all proceeds. Special guest Brooke Lynn Hytes from season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will also be performing alongside Play’s PlayMates and other local entertainers.

Tickets for the event range from general admission to VIP with booth seating. Prices for the benefit event start at $40 for general admission. Meet and greet packages, tables, and booths are also available. To purchase tickets for the event go to Play Louisville’s website.

Doors for meet and greet ticket holders open at 7:00 p.m. with general admission starting at 8:00 p.m.