Kentucky Governor’s School Alum Colton Ryan Earns A Tony Nomination 2023 Tony Award Nominee



Colton Ryan, a graduate of the School for the Creative Performing Arts in Lafayette, Kentucky, as well as Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) was recently nominated for a 2023 Tony Award for his work in Broadway’s ”New York, New York.” The category is for the “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.”

Ryan was part of the GSA class of 2011 while attending Lafayette High School in Lexington, where he studied musical theater. He later attended Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.

“We are honored that GSA was a part of his journey to reach this moment and will be cheering him on as he continues to proudly represent our program and other Kentucky student-artists at the Tonys,” said GSA Executive Director Nick Covault.



“New York, New York” opened on Broadway on April 2, 2023 and features music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, with a book co-written by David Thompson and Sharon Washington; Lin-Manuel Miranda provided additional lyrics. Altogether, the show has received nine Tony nominations.