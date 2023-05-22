Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular Turns 50

It’s time again for the largest flea market in the region. The annual Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular, now celebrating its 50th anniversary, is back this weekend, May 26-29, in Kentucky Expo Center’s West Wing.



The annual event — voted a “Top 10 Flea Market in USA” and well-known for its many bargains — features more than 600 booths stocked with antiques and collectibles, electronics, clothing, accessories, fragrances, art and crafts, “As Seen on TV” items and more.

The Market will also feature a $5 and under overstock sale area, with discounts up to 95% on thousands of items, according to a recent press release. Plus, all items in the area that are $5 on Friday will be reduced to $3 on Saturday and $1 on Sunday.



The Market will run Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.



Admission to the event is free. Parking is $6, but save your receipt for a refund at the exit if you make a purchase at the event.