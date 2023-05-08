Kentucky’s nonprofits could always benefit from a philanthropic donation, big or small! Connect with the causes you support and show your love by making a tax-deductible donation during Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday, May 9. Then use the hashtag #KYGIVES23 to boost awareness of your chosen organization on social media.
The day of giving officially begins tomorrow at 12 a.m. and lasts through 11:59 p.m.; however, you can show your love early by donating to your favorite charity or organization. There are special prizes awarded among the givers, each one distributed during a different time slot of the day.
Use the search button near the center of the page to look for a specific nonprofit, or one aligned with your passions. The site is open for donations through May 10.
Join the Kentucky Nonprofit Network for the 11th annual Kentucky Gives Day
