Promotional image provided by SNKR Culture Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/SnkrCultureMidwest/photos/a.116096534783877/116102158116648
Arts & Culture

It’s A Sneaker Mecca at Snkr Culture Louisville This Weekend

By

Yo sneaker obsessives! Peruse rows of sneakers and apparel from 150 vendors from across the U.S. during the Snkr Culture Louisville show Saturday, May 20, 12-5 p.m., at Kentucky Exposition Center (937 Phillips Ln). It’s billed as a “Buy, Sell, Trade & Network”event, so bring your best sneaker game and get ready to barter and buy. Or, simply share your love of sneaks and other related apparel with like-minded vendors. 

The global sneaker market was valued at approximately $79 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach $120 billion by 2026, according to Fast Company. With such huge growth, it is unsurprising that sneakers are considered big business.

For a little “sneak” preview (pun intended), check out @Snkr.Culture on Instagram. For more information, call 317-771-2674.