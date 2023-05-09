Hosparus Health’s New Grief Counseling Center Breaks Ground Tomorrow

Hosparus Health will hold the groundbreaking ceremony for its $4 million Grief Counseling Center project on Wednesday, May 10, 10 a.m., at 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr. The space will allow Hosparus Health, a nonprofit care provider for those with serious illness, to further assist community members coping with grief.

The 7,000-square-foot facility will include offices for counseling, a space for group meetings and children- and teen-specific rooms. Art and sand therapy will also be offered within the facility. Outside of the building, there will be an outdoor garden, walking paths and meditation areas.

The Center’s goal is to help clients cope and find peace during their grief journey, according to a recent release.



The new center will extend grief services already provided by Hosparus Health. A resource center offering group and individual counseling is currently located in West Louisville at the Republic Bank YMCA.



Hosparus Health has provided healthcare to over 35 counties across Kentucky and Indiana for over 45 years. With over 1,000 employees and volunteers combined, the organization helps over 10,000 patients annually. It offers hospice care, palliative care and a dedicated kids program, in addition to grief counseling.



Hosparus cares for patients in hospice and the Kourageous Kids program, even for those who cannot afford to pay. Financial assistance is offered for eligible patients receiving palliative care.



In addition to primary care services, Hosparus provides pet therapy, veteran and holistic care aimed to assist with patients’ emotional and mental health needs. The organization supports the families of patients through counseling and additional services.