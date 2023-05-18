Highview Arts Center To Host “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” A Jukebox Musical With ‘50s/’60s Songs

Part of the key art for "The Marvelous Wonderettes" at Highview Arts Center.

Next month, Highview Arts Center will host a production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a jukebox musical with ‘50s and ‘60s songs like “It’s My Party,” “Mr. Sandman,” and “Stupid Cupid.”

The show is about a group of high schoolers who perform at their senior prom in 1958 amidst “the ups and downs of high school, friendships, boyfriends and the pains of unrequited love,” according to a press release, then return to perform again at their school’s ten-year reunion.

Director and actor Emily Grimany said in a statement, “It has been an amazing experience to work with a group of talented and dedicated women who are all passionate about bringing their unique perspectives and talents to the show.”

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” will play on June 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and June 4 and 11 at 2:30 p.m.

The cast includes Mary Kate Vanegas (Cindy Lou), Marcia Ziegler (Missy), Emily Vergason (Betty Jean), and Emily Grimany (Suzy).

Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $22 for VIP seats onstage.

Audiences are encouraged to wear prom attire from any decade and to bring dresses to donate to The Prom Project KY.