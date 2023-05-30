Get Across the River For Free Concerts In Jeffersonville

Starting this week, you can catch free summer shows in Jeffersonville at the Jammin in Jeff Concert Series.

Several local bands will take the stage, and a few national acts will visit, including a Juneteenth (June 19) concert featuring rap artist and producer Lil Jon, who is largely considered instrumental in bringing the hip hop subgenre crunk to the mainstream. Grammy-winning platinum country artist Carly Pearce will also perform in the series on on July 1.

The schedule is as follows:

June 2 – The Crashers

June 9 – Crush Bon Jovi Experience

June 16 – Endless Summer Band

June 18 – Juneteenth with Lil Jon

June 23 – 100% Poly

July 1 – Jeff Goes Country with Carly Pearce

July 7 – Thunderstruck

July 14 – Top Shelf

July 21 – Clayton Anderson

July 28 – V Groove

Aug 4 – Classic Rock Experience

Aug 11 – The Juice Box Heroes

All shows start with an opening band at 7 pm, then the headliner goes on stage at 8:30. The shows will take place on the Jeffersonville Riverstage, 101 Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Indiana. There are a few rules: No smoking or pets on the lawn; chairs and blankets are allowed, but no tents; small coolers only; and no outside alcohol. Food trucks, a beer garden and cocktails will be available at the events.

