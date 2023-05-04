Fifth Third Bank Surprises Local Babies Born On 5/3 With Gifts

Hospital team image with Fifth Third campaign materials provided by 5/3 Bank.

In honor of Wednesday’s date, May 3 (that is, 5/3), representatives from Fifth Third Bank visited babies born that day at a number of local hospitals to give them and their families gifts to celebrate the occasion.

Each baby received a $1,053 gift card for a 529 savings account, a DoorDash gift card, a onesie, blanket, diapers, and a horse stuffed animal.

The participating hospitals included Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital, Norton Hospital, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Floyd, University of Louisville Center for Women & Infants, Clark Memorial Hospital, and Harrison County Hospital.

“It was an honor to welcome the newest members of our community on a day that is near and dear to Fifth Third,” said Kim Halbauer, regional president of Kentucky for Fifth Third Bank, in a press release. “Finding ways to strengthen families and communities is core to what we do, and I can’t think of a better way to support parents and children than helping them start saving for a college education.”

“It means everything. It’s a blessing,” said Todd Wingate, a new dad. “To have a baby is a blessing, but being able to start his future with a 529 college savings account is definitely a blessing, too.”