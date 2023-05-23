Enjoy Sound Healing And Aura Portraits Tonight At Story Louisville

For those who have never experienced the deeply relaxing feeling of tuning out to the soothing tones of a crystal bowl meditation, this evening offers a beginner-friendly opportunity. Story Louisville will host “Sound Healing and Aura Portraits” from 5:30-8 p.m. at 900 East Main Street in its third floor event space.



Sound therapy is known for its many benefits, including slowing down the mind, aiding in processing trauma, inspiring creativity, balancing brain waves, drawing clarity, calming overactive adrenal glands, helping to relieve pain and increasing mental and emotional clarity.



Yoga mats, blankets, comfortable clothing — and anything else that can aid in your relaxation — are encouraged. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m., when you can also take an aura portrait with Rays Aura Portraits. The sound healing session by Hillary Rose will take place from 6-7 p.m. After the meditation, there is another chance to have the color of your aura captured from 7-8 p.m.

The event is free for story members and $15 for non-members. Aura portrait pricing is $40 for one photo and $60 for a before and after photo session. Parking available in the lot adjacent to the building.