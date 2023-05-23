Discover River Recreation With The “Guide To The Ohio River Way”

With topics ranging from paddling and cycling to hiking, boating, and exploring the historic sites of river towns, the new “Guide to the Ohio” river has been released.



The 52-page publication, created in partnership with Cincy Magazine, highlights the “natural beauty of the Ohio River to the vibrant culture of its communities,” according to a recent press release, and “the publication was created by people who love the outdoors, including recreation advocates, conservationists and researchers.”



“Louisvillians have some incredible opportunities to get outside and enjoy the river,” said Forest Clevenger, administrative and communications coordinator, Ohio River Way, in a recent email interview. “Just across the river in Clarksville, you can visit the Falls of the Ohio State Park and fossil beds. There, you can see in-person how the Ohio River led to Louisville’s existence. If you’re interested in paddling and seeing the city from a new perspective, I’d recommend connecting with the Louisville Community Boathouse and River City Paddle Sports. Whether you’re new to the water or a seasoned paddler, they’ll welcome you with open arms.”

“Just south of Louisville,” said Forest in the interview, “near where I’m from, you can visit the small, historic town of West Point and Kentucky’s largest earthen fortification, Fort Duffield. With trails for hikers and mountain bikers, it’s the last of the Civil War-era Union fortifications that protected Louisville. If you keep driving down Dixie Highway, you’ll reach Otter Creek Outdoor Recreation Area. It’s a hidden gem. It has trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, campsites, a boat ramp, caves and some breathtaking bluffs overlooking the river.”

The Ohio River Way, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people discover adventure, care for land and water and boost Ohio River community economies, distributes the guide free to its members. Others can plan their next adventure with the online flipbook.

