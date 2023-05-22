Celebrate Those Who Help Survivors At The 8th Annual Breakfast Of Brilliance

The Center for Women and Families will host its 8th annual Breakfast of Brilliance on Thursday, May 25, at Mansion 1886 (New Albany), 904 East Main Street.



This annual event honors the work the Center’s southern Indiana Campus does to help survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence in Clark and Floyd counties. It will also celebrate its southern Indiana campus Volunteer of the Year.

Laquisha Moore, M.Ed., LPCC — a former client of The Center — is the featured speaker. She now helps others through her work as a therapist at the southern Indiana location.



The Center operates four regional locations to support survivors and their families in nine Kentucky and Indiana counties.

Tickets to the event are $25 each and can be purchased on the organization’s website.