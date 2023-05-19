I-64/Sherman Minton Bridge Closures Are Coming. Here’s What You Need To Know

Oh the bridge closures are coming. If you’re a LEO-reading Hoosier or an Indiana-going Louisvillian, here’s what you need to know as the Sherman Minton Renewal continues: May 19-22, Eastbound I-64 will be closed through the weekend starting Friday at 10 p.m. and reopen on Monday May 22 at 5 a.m. During this closure the 1-64 New Albany entrance ram will be closed. Advice from the crew is to find alternative routes through I-265 and I-65.

May 23-26, Westbound I-64 will be closed for three days beginning around 5 a.m. Tuesday May 23 through about 5 a.m. Friday May 26 and finally, May 30-June 5, Westbound I-64 which will be closed for six days beginning on the Tuesday, May 30 around 8 p.m. until about 8 p.m. on Monday, June 5.

About Sherman Minton Renewal The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN. Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons.

To get more information about the project (if you’re not from ‘round these parts) or to receive text alerts or the e-newsletter you can visit the projects website: www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com. You can also follow the project on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.