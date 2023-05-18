Art Sanctuary Fundraiser Will Help Kentuckians Gain Access To Abortion And Trans Healthcare

Wear what brings you joy, and help to deliver abortion access and gender-affirming healthcare tomorrow to Kentuckians in need of assistance at Art Sanctuary’s KHJN | FAT Gala, May 19, 6-11 p.m., at 1433 South Shelby Street.

The event is named for both the Kentucky Health Justice Network (KHJN) and Fund-A-Thon (FAT), a nationwide fundraising initiative of the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF). KJHN is an organization supporting abortion access and trans care.



The overall fundraising goal is $50,000; the goal of the gala is to raise $5,000 toward this goal.

Featured performances include Kitty St. Vincent, Lady Mary Jane, Stella Artwat and live music by DJ Sam Sneed. The evening will also include speeches by Kentucky representatives Josie Raymond and Daniel Grossberg, as well as former Rep. Attica Scott, in addition to dancing, small bites, a silent auction and cash bar. KHJN will also present speeches by Erin Smith, Savannah Trebuna and Oliver Hall.

Tickets to the event are $20; the event is open to adults ages 18 and over. As for the dress code? Fairy wings, bow ties, tiaras, trousers and bow ties are encouraged.