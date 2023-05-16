Afro-Beat And Baba Commandant And The Mandingo Band Playing At The Whirling Tiger May 17

Bringing Afro-Beats and Musique Mandigue to Louisville, Baba Commandant will play Whirling Tiger, Wednesday, May 17.

Coming from the Republic of Burkina Faso, Baba Commandant and the Mandingo Band will be stopping in Louisville tomorrow, Wednesday, May 17 for a show at Whirling Tiger (1335 Story Ave.). The band will offer Louisville a taste of their fusion Musique Mandingue and afro-beat style.

The band is touring in support of their new Sublime Frequencies release, Sonbonbela. Opening for Baba Commandant is Jaye Jayle, which is the solo project of Louisville-based musician Evan Patterson.

Sonbonbela is the third LP from Baba Commandant and was recorded at the beginning of 2022 in Burkina Faso. Baba Commandant features guitarist Issouf Diabate, bass guitarist Wendeyida Ouedraogo, dummer Abbas Kabore, percussionist Nickie Dembele, and led by vocalist Mamadou Sanou playing the Doso Ngoni.

Sonbonbela is dedicated to the memory of late bass player Massimbo Taragna who passed away in the early months of 2022.

Tickets are $20 and onsale now at the Whirling Tiger. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

A few nights ago, our sister publication in Cleveland caught the band live and shared their photos, which you can check out here.