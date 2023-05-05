5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (5/26-5/28)

FRIDAY, MAY 26

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Central Park

Free | 7:15 p.m. preshow, 8 p.m. show

The classic Shakespeare comedy has it all — flying fairies, a donkey-headed man (played by a woman) falling in love with a queen, and plenty of mischief.

Goth Prom + Plack Blague / Scary Black (18+)

Art Sanctuary

$20 | 9 p.m.

Break out the fingerless gloves, black lipstick, Tripp pants, and red/black tutus — this (adult-only) prom is just for goths.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Summer Kick-Off Carnival

Lynn Family Stadium

$10 admission, $35 unlimited ride armband | 5 p.m.

If you’re waiting for the return of the Kentucky State Fair in August, get your fix this weekend with more than 100 games and rides.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

It’s Earnest Y’All!

St. Paul’s Parish House (1015 E. Main St., New Albany, IN)

$15 for students/seniors/military/unemployed, $18 for adult GA | 6:30-9 p.m.

Maybe you’ve seen the famous Oscar Wilde play in a theater, but what about in a “promenade production” at three different locations (that the audience walks to) in downtown New Albany?

MONDAY, MAY 29

Mayor’s Hike, Bike & Paddle

Starts at the Waterfront Park Great Lawn

Free | 10 a.m.

Walk a four-mile route, cycle nearly 16 miles to Iroquois Park and back, or paddle on the Ohio River this Memorial Day.