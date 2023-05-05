5 THINGS TO DO IN AND AROUND LOUISVILLE THIS WEEKEND (5/5-5/7)

DancingQueen by artist Shawn Marshall, provided by the artist from her website.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Imprints and Abstraction: Paintings by Shawn Marshall

Capacity Contemporary Exchange, 641 W. Main Street

Free | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



There’s only three more days to view Shawn Marshall’s abstract paintings at this contemporary art gallery and handmade market. Marshall uses her background in architecture and urban planning to explore our relationship with nature with pieces created from acrylic, paper, and stencils created from found objects.

Derby Eve Jam with Magnolia Boulevard

Mellwood Tavern, 1801 Brownsboro Road

$17 | 7:30 p.m.



Catch five-piece Lexington, Kentucky fusion group, Magnolia Boulevard, blending together the sounds of blues, funk and rock n’ roll with their own brand of psychedelia.



SATURDAY, MAY 6

9th Annual Winner’s Circle Bourbon Brunch

Loft at The Biscuit Lounge, 120 S. Tenth Street

$65+ | 12-4 p.m.



Brunch. Bourbon. Mimosas. Fashion. What’s not to love about this Derby-day brunch? Enjoy a catered brunch by chef Michael Smith and music by Empty Beats, along with drink specials, a designer fashion show, giveaways, “best dressed” awards and more.



SUNDAY, MAY 7



Brunch & Beats

Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Avenue

$20; ages 21+ | 12-5 p.m.

Dance off the post-Derby blues this annual brunch and party featuring a live DJ; food is available for purchase until 4 p.m.



2023 McClanahan Spring Recital

Ursuline Arts Center, 3133 Lexington Road

Free – $20 general admission for ages 13+ | 3:30 p.m.

Check out this Irish dance talent showcase from the McClanahan School of Irish Dance. Performances will feature dancers of all levels, from beginners and to Championship dancers.