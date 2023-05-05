5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (5/12-5/14)

SATURDAY, MAY 13
Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire Fantasy Weekend
Birdsell Castle (6900 Dave Carr Rd., Charlestown, IN)
$15-$35 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
10th Annual How-To Festival
LFPL Main Library
Free | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Check out free sessions on using solar pyrography, harvesting rainwater, yo-yoing, ghost-hunting, writing with a quill and ink, and many more.
Shakespeare in the Parks — “Hamlet”
Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest
Free | 2 p.m.
This classic Shakespearean tragedy, which I’re recommended in 5 Things a few times before, is nearly at the end of its tour. Catch it before it makes its last exeunt.
International Food Truck Festival
Waterfront Park, Big Four Lawn
Free entry, but bring spending money | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Think of it as Waterfront Wednesday, but in reverse — there’ll be performances all day, but the event is all about the diverse collection of nearly 30 food trucks.
SUNDAY, MAY 14
MEOW-ther’s Day at the PDC
Purrfect Day Cat Cafe Louisville
$15 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Mother’s Day is a day full of love and affection — and that’s not limited to humans. Moms who visit Purrfect Day on Sunday get a fun session of cuddling adoptable cats and a free flower.