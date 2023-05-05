5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (5/12-5/14)

The Knights of the New Order joust at the Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire in Charlestown, IN, on May 21, 2022.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire Fantasy Weekend

Birdsell Castle (6900 Dave Carr Rd., Charlestown, IN)

$15-$35 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

There shall be merriment and mirth this weekend as guests watch jousting, juggling, music, Punch & Judy puppetry, falconry, and more. Dress in thy fantasy finest. (Check out LEO’s gallery of the first SIRF weekend in 2022.)

10th Annual How-To Festival

LFPL Main Library

Free | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Check out free sessions on using solar pyrography, harvesting rainwater, yo-yoing, ghost-hunting, writing with a quill and ink, and many more.

Shakespeare in the Parks — “Hamlet”

Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest

Free | 2 p.m.

This classic Shakespearean tragedy, which I’re recommended in 5 Things a few times before, is nearly at the end of its tour. Catch it before it makes its last exeunt.

International Food Truck Festival

Waterfront Park, Big Four Lawn

Free entry, but bring spending money | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Think of it as Waterfront Wednesday, but in reverse — there’ll be performances all day, but the event is all about the diverse collection of nearly 30 food trucks.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

MEOW-ther’s Day at the PDC

Purrfect Day Cat Cafe Louisville

$15 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Mother’s Day is a day full of love and affection — and that’s not limited to humans. Moms who visit Purrfect Day on Sunday get a fun session of cuddling adoptable cats and a free flower.