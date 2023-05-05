5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (5/19-5/21)

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Poorcastle

Breslin Park

$20/day, $40/weekend | 2 p.m.

This weekend-long, all-local “fest for the rest” not only features the Poorcastle debuts of up-and-coming bands, but it also features a number of returning artists from previous years as part of “Flashback Friday.” (This is a LEO-sponsored event.)

Shrek Rave (18+)

Mercury Ballroom

$37 | 9 p.m.

It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a dance party themed around the titular green ogre of the much-memed movie franchise. Expect “All-Star” to be played at least once, because, y’know, obviously.



SATURDAY, MAY 20

Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire Pirate Weekend

Birdsell Castle (6900 Dave Carr Rd., Charlestown, IN)

$20 adults, $15 children/seniors/active military | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Expect the typical merriment and mirth of this weekend ren faire — jousting, music, medieval-themed vendors, etc. — but watch out for pirates!

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Hadestown (Touring)

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$76.05-$156.78 | 6:30 p.m.

This Broadway musical, a modern retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth, is also a story about labor exploitation and climate change.

Kentuckiana Pride Pageant 2023

Play Louisville

$10 | 9 p.m.

Local drag performers will compete for titles like Miss KPF, Mr. KPF, KPF Diva, and more.