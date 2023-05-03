3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (5/5-5/7)

FRIDAY, MAY 5



The Skinny — Kentucky Oaks Concert Bash

The Enchanted Forest & Music Hall, 45 W. First Street, New Albany

$10 | 8 p.m.



Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and watch the Kentucky Oaks on Indiana’s THIRST AND MAIN Entertainment block. Then, ring in Derby eve with groovy originals and covers by Floyd County, Indiana, band The Skinny.

SATURDAY, MAY 6



Hot Brown Smackdown w/ Mama Said String Band

Zanzabar

$15 | Doors, 7 p.m.; Music, 8 p.m.



It’s a bluegrass special! Get ready for some homegrown pickin’ and boot stompin’ by two local bands. Enjoy a performance by high-energy newgrass/soul/funk infusion Hot Brown Smackdown joined by the four-piece bluegrass/folk/americana Mama Said String Band.





SUNDAY, MAY 7



Struggle Jennings

Headliners Music Hall

$20-22; ages 18+ | Doors, 7 p.m.; Music, 8 p.m.

Outlaw hip-hop rock n’ roller and ex-convict Struggle Jennings — and grandson of country music icon Waylon Jennings — shares music drawn from his journey of strength over adversity.