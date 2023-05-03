3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (5/12-5/14)

FRIDAY, MAY 12

THROWBACK THURSDAY at The Enchanted Forest (21+)

Enchanted Forest (45 W. 1st St., New Albany, IN)

$10 | 8 p.m.

If you know the lyrics to songs like “Ocean Avenue” and “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “Face Down” by heart, this one’s for you. The band Throwback Thursday plays emo/pop punk hits live. (I can personally recommend them, too, from experience.) In lieu of a video of them, check out this playlist to brush up on some of the classic hits.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Louisville Loves Loretta

The Whirling Tiger

$20 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Loretta Lynn, a Kentucky native and country music legend, passed away last October. To honor her, nearly two dozen local musicians will play a collection of her hits.

Thee Phantom and the Illharmonic Orchestra

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$38.03 | 8 p.m.

Hip-hop and orchestral music make for a cool combo. Did you know this group has played at Carnegie Hall?